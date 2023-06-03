Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo

A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma. (Source: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - A zoo in Oklahoma shared a special moment this week with a baby chimpanzee appearing in public for the first time.

According to the Oklahoma City Zoo, the baby named Kiazi joined other members of her group to explore the outside of her habitat for the first time on Wednesday.

“We are excited to watch Kiazi become a rooted member of not only the chimpanzee troop but our OKC Zoo family!” the team shared.

Officials with the zoo said Kiazi was born in October 2022. She was placed with a surrogate mother after her birth mom did not display proper maternal instincts.

Kiazi, now 7 months old, weighs about 11 pounds. The animal care team said she still needs formula but is beginning to eat solid foods.

According to the team, they are continuing to introduce Kiazi to the rest of the chimpanzee family while they expect her to also spend more time outdoors.

The animal care team said guests should have the opportunity to see Kiazi in action getting acclimated to her surroundings during their upcoming visits.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office
According to the Lindale PD chief, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop but the...
Lindale PD involved in high speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Supporters of the bill say inspections are time consuming and inconvenient, but opponents say...
Longview car inspector speaks against state decision to drop requirement

Latest News

The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.
Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon
Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
A homeless was involved in an altercation when he was stabbed on the square in Tyler.
Tyler police identify man arrested after stabbing incident on downtown square
Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week.
Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life