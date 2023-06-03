Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Congressman Moran hosts House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan at Tyler campaign event

By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran hosted the chairman of the House Judiciary Commitee at a fundraising event on Friday evening in Tyler. The event was entitled “Taste of East Texas” and required tickets for entry.

“I’m pleased to host somebody that’s well known across the country,” Moran said. “We’re welcoming Chairman Jordan to celebrate the victories we’ve already had in the 118th Congress, the exposure of so much of the weaponization of government that’s gone on over the past couple of years under the Biden administration, and we’re looking forward to what’s going to happen the rest of this year and next year in the 118th Congress under his leadership in the House Judiciary Committee.”

Jordan’s appearance in Tyler came less than 24 hours after he sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers about the FBI’s role in the investigation into former President Donald Trump. In the letter, Jordan said the Mar-A-Lago investigation may have been “poisoned” by the FBI’s “political bias.” The Ohio congressman is demanding a breakdown of the number of FBI agents working the case and whether or not they previously investigated Trump.

Chairman Jim Jordan shakes the hand of a law enforcement officer as he entered the W.T....
Chairman Jim Jordan shakes the hand of a law enforcement officer as he entered the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

Capitol watchers say this is an example of how Joran may leverage the Durham Report about the FBI’s early work investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia. Speaking before Friday night’s event, Moran said he supports Jordan’s efforts.

“We’re gonna have Mr. Durham in front of the committee here in the coming weeks and we’re going to talk about the Durham Report which just excoriates the 2016 presidential campaign investigation that was based on false information,” Moran told reporters. “And really is a great example of how government was weaponized against a person that was running for president of the United States. Somebody that they didn’t like internally, so they turned and worked against him from inside the government. That should not happen. And we should not have government weaponized against any particular party or official or anybody based on what they believe.”

While Moran took questions before the gathering, Jordan did not. Organizers were expecting about 400 people to attend the “Taste of East Texas” event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office
Shonna Kay Pickle
Affidavit: Athens woman’s abuse, neglect led to death of child
According to the Lindale PD chief, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop but the...
Lindale PD involved in high speed pursuit, suspect on the loose

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
East Texas lawmakers explain votes on Paxton impeachment
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
LEFT TO RIGHT: Attorney Dick DeGuerin, impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and...
House impeachment team taps 2 top Texas lawyers, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, to lead Ken Paxton case
Governor Greg Abbott today appointed John Scott as the short-term interim Attorney General of...
Governor Abbott appoints John Scott as interim Attorney General