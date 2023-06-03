Congressman Moran hosts House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan at Tyler campaign event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran hosted the chairman of the House Judiciary Commitee at a fundraising event on Friday evening in Tyler. The event was entitled “Taste of East Texas” and required tickets for entry.

“I’m pleased to host somebody that’s well known across the country,” Moran said. “We’re welcoming Chairman Jordan to celebrate the victories we’ve already had in the 118th Congress, the exposure of so much of the weaponization of government that’s gone on over the past couple of years under the Biden administration, and we’re looking forward to what’s going to happen the rest of this year and next year in the 118th Congress under his leadership in the House Judiciary Committee.”

Jordan’s appearance in Tyler came less than 24 hours after he sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers about the FBI’s role in the investigation into former President Donald Trump. In the letter, Jordan said the Mar-A-Lago investigation may have been “poisoned” by the FBI’s “political bias.” The Ohio congressman is demanding a breakdown of the number of FBI agents working the case and whether or not they previously investigated Trump.

Chairman Jim Jordan shakes the hand of a law enforcement officer as he entered the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Capitol watchers say this is an example of how Joran may leverage the Durham Report about the FBI’s early work investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia. Speaking before Friday night’s event, Moran said he supports Jordan’s efforts.

“We’re gonna have Mr. Durham in front of the committee here in the coming weeks and we’re going to talk about the Durham Report which just excoriates the 2016 presidential campaign investigation that was based on false information,” Moran told reporters. “And really is a great example of how government was weaponized against a person that was running for president of the United States. Somebody that they didn’t like internally, so they turned and worked against him from inside the government. That should not happen. And we should not have government weaponized against any particular party or official or anybody based on what they believe.”

While Moran took questions before the gathering, Jordan did not. Organizers were expecting about 400 people to attend the “Taste of East Texas” event.

