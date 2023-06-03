Car crashes into Lufkin nail salon

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A car backed through a brick column and into the wall of Tracy’s Nails on W. Frank Avenue Saturday afternoon.

A building in Lufkin was damaged after a driver reportedly hit the gas on accident. The car hit a brick column before crashing into the nail salon. The building sustained significant damage, with bricks knocked from the structure and metal beams visible beneath. The part of the building that was hit is an office, and no one was in the room when it happened. The property manager said there’s a lot of damage inside and out that now needs to be cleaned up.

“Today we will close it up, get it set off so they are safe and there are no issues with the actual building itself and anybody entering the building. Then from there, we will actually do the repairs to make sure it looks better and has a good front so there are no other issues with it,” Property Manager David Sowell said.

No one was injured in the crash.

