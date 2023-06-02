WATCH: Vehicle catches fire on Estes parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A car burst into flames on the 2500 block of Estes parkway in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 11:45 the driver of the vehicle noticed smoke coming out of the air conditioner vents.

When the driver pulled over and got out she saw smoke coming from under the hood and out of the tail pipe.

When she lifted the hood the fire spread and in moments the car was fully engulfed.

The owner of Moreno’s Tire and Auto saw the smoke and captured the fire on video.

There were several small explosions as the car burned. The Longview Fire Department says they could have been air bag canisters.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

