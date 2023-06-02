Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Vehicle catches fire on Estes parkway in Longview

A car burst into flames on the 2500 block of Estes parkway in Longview.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A car burst into flames on the 2500 block of Estes parkway in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 11:45 the driver of the vehicle noticed smoke coming out of the air conditioner vents.

When the driver pulled over and got out she saw smoke coming from under the hood and out of the tail pipe.

When she lifted the hood the fire spread and in moments the car was fully engulfed.

The owner of Moreno’s Tire and Auto saw the smoke and captured the fire on video.

There were several small explosions as the car burned. The Longview Fire Department says they could have been air bag canisters.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Shonna Kay Pickle
Affidavit: Athens woman’s abuse, neglect led to death of child
Traffic alert generic
All lanes now cleared on Hwy 69 north of the loop following wreck
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer

Latest News

Heritage Days Festival kicks off in downtown San Augustine
WebXtra: Heritage Days Festival kicks off in downtown San Augustine
WebXtra: Heritage Days Festival kicks off in downtown San Augustine
Rehab expert Towana Graham said citizens trying to rehab animals or keep them as pets is a very...
WebXtra: Tyler animal rehab operator warns against taking in wildlife
Rehab expert Towana Graham said citizens trying to rehab animals or keep them as pets is a very...
WebXtra: Tyler animal rehab operator warns against taking in wildlife