WATCH: Rare white bison seen with new calf in Wyoming state park

EVANSTON, Wyoming - A rare white bison calf was born last month at a state park in Wyoming.

The calf was born May 16 to a two-year-old white bison at Bear River State Park in Evanston. “As the coloration is a result of a very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism or leucism, it isn’t unusual that the calf is white too,” the park said.

A video shared by the park shows mother and calf together in a pasture for calves, moms, and pregnant bison.

“Though white coats are very uncommon, we always like to make clear that these bison aren’t albino,” the park said.

The bison population was so low in the 1800s that “almost all bison today show at least trace amounts of cow genetics (from purposeful or accidental cross breeding),” the park said. “It’s these genes that can sometimes lend to a white coat!”

