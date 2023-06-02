Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man to serve 18 years in prison for deadly crash

A Tyler man accepted a plea deal Friday to serve 18 years in prison for causing a deadly crash last year.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accepted a plea deal Friday to serve 18 years in prison for causing a deadly crash last year.

Nicholas Ray Agustin, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for a crash he caused last October. It happened on State Highway 110 near Tyler, when Agustin crossed into the other lane of traffic, where he collided with another car.

David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died in the crash. Also injured in the collision was Lewandowski’s wife.

Being that Agustin’s sentences run concurrently, he’ll spend 18 years in prison.

