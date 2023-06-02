Tyler ISD names new boys basketball coach for Tyler Legacy

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - Tyler ISD announces Kyle Smith as the new head boys basketball coach for Tyler Legacy High School.

Coach Smith comes to us from Northside ISD’s Warren High School in San Antonio, Texas, where he has been the head basketball coach since 2013 and an assistant coach from 2010 to 2013. This past year he led his team to a regional semi-final appearance and a 31-7 record. Coach Smith has an overall record of 230-117, including three district championships, six quarterfinal appearances, and three trips to the regional tournament.

“I am excited to announce Kyle Smith as the new head boys basketball coach at Tyler Legacy,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “We talked to a lot of great candidates with strong credentials, and it became evident from everyone I spoke with that he was the right person for this job. Coach Smith is a proven winner and leader, and I can’t wait to get him working with our student-athletes.”

Coach Smith was named the TABC Don Coleman 6A Coach of the Year and SAAABC All-Star Coach for the 2014-2015 school year. Prior to his time at Warren High School, he was the head boys basketball coach at Ganado High School from 2009-2010, where he took the team to their first playoff game since 2004 and to their first district championship since 1995. From 2006 – 2009 Coach Smith was an assistant basketball, football, and baseball coach at Nixon High School.

“This is truly a significant hire for Tyler Legacy High School on every front,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Stephen F. Austin State University Kyle Keller said. “Personally, I have always been impressed by how disciplined and how hard his teams performed each time I watched them play. I am excited for the community of Tyler. Coach Smith is a proven champion and is lauded throughout our entire state. I applaud the leadership team at Tyler Legacy High School for landing one of the most successful coaches in our state to lead their boys basketball program.”

“My family and I are excited to get to Tyler ISD and Legacy High School to build a culture that will allow us to sustain success year in and year out,” Coach Kyle Smith said. “We will strive daily for excellence in every aspect of our program that the community and district will be proud to support. Our family cannot wait to join the community.”

Coach Smith comes to Tyler along with his wife Whitney and their children Sloane, Cannon, and Jett

