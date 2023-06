TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak has closed one southbound lane of traffic on South Broadway avenue.

Due to a gas leak South Broadway is closed from the 5700 block to the 5900 block.

Traffic is backed up and authorities advise to avoid the area if at all possible.

The road will be reopened with the gas leak is repaired.

Tyler Fire responding to the South Broadway gas leak. (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.