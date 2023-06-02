Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Person entrapped in sandy trench pulled to safety by Lufkin first responders

LFD Chief 2, Battalion 1 and Rescue 4 arrived to find a person in an excavated hole, entrapped by sand. LFD quickly developed a rescue plan and began extrication efforts.(City of Lufkin)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin officials say that a person who was trapped in a trench had to be rescued Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., Lufkin Fire Department Special Operations Unit was requested by Central Volunteer Fire Department, Redland Volunteer Fire Department, and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to assist with rescuing a person who was trapped in a trench.

According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin said firefighters arrived to find a person in an excavated hole, entrapped by sand.  LFD quickly developed a rescue plan and began working to remove the person safely.

The general manager for the company at the work site advised the rescuers, as he was familiar with the site’s soil and other important factors, as well as the City of Lufkin Superintendent of Water and Sewer.

 The person was successfully rescued from the trench at approximately 7:10 p.m., Pebsworth said, with the assistance of all agencies on scene as well as a private contractor of the company at the work site, and was handed-off to Angelina County EMS for evaluation.

The City of Lufkin offered thanks to all entities involved, including the City of Lufkin Water and Sewer Department for bringing additional heavy equipment and trench shoring boxes to the scene for rapid deployment if it had been needed.

