Multiple trucks stolen overnight being sought in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of truck theft Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that four trucks have been reported, and one has been recovered. The trucks were listed as follows.

A white 2021 Ford F250 with Ranch Hand bumpers and hard bedcover, Texas plate number SPX9991. The truck was stolen on FM 1971 along with a trailer which was found abandoned on CR 170.

A dark gray 2019 Ram 3500, Texas plate number RVP8371. The truck had a Lincoln welder sitting in the bed, and was taken from Twin Oaks RV park on HWY 79N.

A white Ram pickup was stolen from Billy Bob’s RV park on HWY 79N. The truck was recovered off FM 123.

A black Ford F250, Texas plate number KDY9535. The truck was taken from the Lufkin area, and is being searched for in Panola County.

Investigators are reviewing video footage and evidence collected from the theft and recovery scenes. Panola PD Captain David Gray said in a later report that the trucks were unlocked or had the keys left inside.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone in the area who saw suspicious activity Thursday night into Friday morning contact PCSO dispatch at 903-693-0333.

