Man stabbed in downtown Tyler square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman claims to have stopped a stabbing taking place in the square in Tyler.

Raynie Castaneda was leaving downtown when she says she saw two men fighting on the ground in the Tyler square.

Castaneda says that she didn’t see any blood during the altercation but she saw a box cutter one of the men was holding. That is when she decided to act.

“I went and talked to them like I would any of my nephews or nieces or my children,” said Castaneda, “I just told them to stop and I counted to two and they stopped.”

According to a deputy fire marshal, some kind of altercation took place between a homeless man and another man which led to the stabbing.

Castaneda said she has no idea what the men were fighting about. Authorities have not released any cause for the altercation either.

According to police, the suspect used a box cutter to stab the man. The suspect was held by police at the scene and has since been arrested.

“And then I saw the box cutter and I was like oh no, I’m not witnessing a murder on this day,” says Castaneda.

Neither of the men have been identified by authorities.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with minor lacerations.

