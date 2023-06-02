Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man stabbed in downtown Tyler square

A woman claims to have stopped a stabbing taking place in the square in Tyler.
By Travis Noriega and Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman claims to have stopped a stabbing taking place in the square in Tyler.

Raynie Castaneda was leaving downtown when she says she saw two men fighting on the ground in the Tyler square.

Castaneda says that she didn’t see any blood during the altercation but she saw a box cutter one of the men was holding. That is when she decided to act.

“I went and talked to them like I would any of my nephews or nieces or my children,” said Castaneda, “I just told them to stop and I counted to two and they stopped.”

According to a deputy fire marshal, some kind of altercation took place between a homeless man and another man which led to the stabbing.

Castaneda said she has no idea what the men were fighting about. Authorities have not released any cause for the altercation either.

According to police, the suspect used a box cutter to stab the man. The suspect was held by police at the scene and has since been arrested.

“And then I saw the box cutter and I was like oh no, I’m not witnessing a murder on this day,” says Castaneda.

Neither of the men have been identified by authorities.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with minor lacerations.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Lindale PD involved in high speed pursuit, suspect on the loose
Shonna Kay Pickle
Affidavit: Athens woman’s abuse, neglect led to death of child
Traffic alert generic
All lanes now cleared on Hwy 69 north of the loop following wreck

Latest News

Man stabbed in downtown Tyler square
Coach Kyle Smith and his family.
Tyler ISD names new boys basketball coach for Tyler Legacy
Gina Denise Upshaw
Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office
WebXtra: Tyler animal rehab operator warns against taking in wildlife