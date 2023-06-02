Longview car inspector speaks against state decision to drop requirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In 2025 Vehicles in the State of Texas may no longer require inspection.

The Legislature has given approval to House Bill 3297 which drops the requirement. Supporters of the bill say inspections are time consuming and inconvenient, but opponents say it could make Texas roadways more dangerous. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with the owner of Pine Tree Inspections in Longview who thinks dropping safety inspections is a bad idea.

David Campbell has seven employees at his inspection business, and business is booming the ten days surrounding the end of the month.

“We push in between 125 and 135 cars a day,” Campbell said.

Normally he said it’s around 70. But if the bill is signed into law, it will be zero.

“It means that people are, of course, not going to get that second check on their vehicle. That one good look a year at their lights, their tires and their windshield wipers and blinkers and things of that nature,” Campbell said.

He said people miss things going wrong with their vehicles.

“We just had the one vehicle that just pulled out of here who had blinker problems, brake light problems, windshield wiper problems and license plate light issues,” Campbell said.

Another car came in with a front left tire that had good tread on the outside, but wire was showing through the tread on the inside edge. It didn’t pass inspection.

“Without the safety check and safety inspection program in effect, then that vehicle’s going to be out on the road driving with everybody else out there. So, I think that it makes it more dangerous,” Campbell said.

“Things that we check, especially like tires and windshield wipers and such that are on the list absolutely has an impact on the safety out on the highways,” Campbell said.

And Campbell’s business? Well, he only does inspections and replaces wipers, bulbs and fuses. No repair, no oil changes.

“If the law does go into effect. We will be completely out of business, and we will shut down,” Campbell said.

If Governor Abbott signs the bill into law, it will go into effect January 1 2025. Larger cities will still have emissions testing. The $7 fee you pay for inspections will be added to vehicle registration.

