Lindale PD involved in high speed pursuit, suspect on the loose

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing out and fleeing on foot.

According to the Lindale PD chief, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop. Suspect was driving at high speeds towards Tyler when the suspect crashed the vehicle just near CR 471. The suspect then fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. As of Friday morning the suspect has not been apprehended.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the initial search of the suspect. According to authorities, the vehicle used in the pursuit was not registered to anyone. There were no reported injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

