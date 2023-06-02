Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Hot and humid again

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a warm and muggy start with fair skies.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures in the lower 90s late afternoon.  There may be a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers to pop up, but it won’t be much.  Chances for rain look better this weekend, especially during the afternoon hours on Saturday.  Clouds and scattered showers through the weekend keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 80s.  Chances for rain continue into next week with the best chances being each afternoon and early evening.

