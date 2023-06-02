Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a very toasty afternoon, be ready for a warm end to this Friday with partly to mostly clear skies and temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s by 10 PM. We’ll stay mostly dry for today, but rain chances really ramp up into the weekend, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella close as well as maybe an indoor “Plan B” if you have anything scheduled outdoors. Saturday starts off mild in the lower 70s with a few showers possible early in the morning. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will likely have some decent coverage across East Texas throughout the afternoon and evening hours, capable of some occasional heavy rainfall and lightning. Temperatures will warm up fast, placing highs in the upper 80s for most by the mid afternoon, but temperatures should level out there without getting too much warmer thanks to the developing rain and additional cloud cover. Sunday looks to be much of the same, with more showers and thunderstorms possible during the heat of the day and warm afternoon temps in the middle to upper 80s. Please take the lightning seriously this weekend. If you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning! Monday will see another round of scattered pop-up rain throughout the second half of the day, then our rain chances become much more limited for the remainder of the work week. Once skies begin to trend mostly dry for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, expect temperatures to look a little more “June-like” with highs back in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

