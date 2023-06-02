FCA gets ready for all star weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the Heart of Champions Week and hundreds of student athletes were on the lawn at Tyler Junior College representing local baseball, softball, football and cheerleading. These are athletes that were nominated by their coaches and school officials and as you can imagine theses all stars are proud to be a part of it.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a blessing,” said White Oaks Landyn Grant. “I mean, it’s a bunch of good competition out here. So just being one of the one of the guys who got picked just an honor. For sure.”

Conner Smeltzer of Spring Hill said, “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good opportunity to, you know, help grow with God and get to play a sport I love so it’s fun. Yeah, I mean, it’s a lot of guys, you know, some of you don’t. So it’s interesting to meet new people and, you know, people you haven’t played against before and play against the ones you’ve known in the past,”

Bullard softball star Hadi Fulks had this to say, “I know it’s, I didn’t know I would get to be here, but it’s super I’m super honored and ready to play with my friends.”

Lindale’s Trey Mazratian added, “super excited to be able to be with some athletes that I’ve played against for years, and actually being able to run with some of them at TJC is an awesome opportunity.”

I’m going to ask you about that. What kind of relationships have you already built with your new teammates?

“Yeah, so actually, I’m rooming with the quarterback from Jacksonville Ryan McHale, and we’ve played each other in junior high sports and so it’s pretty cool opportunity that we actually get to room together and build that relationship.”

All right, and where are you off to next?

“Next, I’m going to UT Tyler studies in business management had the opportunity to go play ball but I think I close that chapter but to be able to play one more game with FCA is going to be really huge.”

Going to get to keep it right here at home.

“Yeah, no doubt. I’m excited.”

