Employee accused of stealing over $300K from Cherokee County tax office

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An employee with the Cherokee County tax office was indicted May 22 for theft from the county.

Gina Denise Upshaw, 62, of Rusk, was arrested in connection with disappearance of funds from the Cherokee County tax office. Upshaw has been charged with theft, tampering with a governmental record and money laundering. The theft charge indicated that she stole over $300,000.

The indictment follows a 15 month investigation by the Texas Rangers, and the audit was received on May 19. Upshaw’s specific position with the county has not been released.

Further details will be released after the trial is complete.

