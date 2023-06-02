Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday, June 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of early afternoon on Friday.

Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour. The New York-based bank is one of the country’s largest financial institutions with millions of online customers.

Transactions over Zelle, the bank’s own peer-to-peer payment service, were also being impacted with Chase customers.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account,” a Chase spokesperson said. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

Online banking services, while usually reliable, sometimes spectacularly fail or have temporary outages that tend to spook their customers. Banks typically will resolve an error in their services within hours, and no customer is liable for any errors in their accounts that occur when these happen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
DPS report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Shonna Kay Pickle
Affidavit: Athens woman’s abuse, neglect led to death of child
Traffic alert generic
All lanes now cleared on Hwy 69 north of the loop following wreck
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer

Latest News

Rehab expert Towana Graham said citizens trying to rehab animals or keep them as pets is a very...
WebXtra: Tyler animal rehab operator warns against taking in wildlife
A car burst into flames on the 2500 block of Estes parkway in Longview.
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire on Estes parkway in Longview
Rehab expert Towana Graham said citizens trying to rehab animals or keep them as pets is a very...
WebXtra: Tyler animal rehab operator warns against taking in wildlife
A car burst into flames on the 2500 block of Estes parkway in Longview.
Vehicle catches fire on Estes parkway in Longview
Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV