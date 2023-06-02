Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Bryan police officers injured while arresting teenager on gun-related charges

This is the latest of several crimes that have been reported in recent weeks in the same neighborhood along Verde Drive in Bryan.
This is the latest of several crimes that have been reported in recent weeks in the same...
This is the latest of several crimes that have been reported in recent weeks in the same neighborhood along Verde Drive in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan police officers were injured Wednesday while attempting to take a teenager into custody on weapon-related charges.

Daelon Hudgins, 18, was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police say they were conducting surveillance of an area on Verde Drive due to an uptick in crimes including shootings in the area when they saw Hudgins drop a backpack with a loaded gun and ammunition in the parking lot near a trash can.

According to an arrest report, when officers approached Hudgins to question him about the backpack he left behind, he attempted to run away, and it took several officers to get him into custody.

While doing so, one police officer fell onto a fence and another fell onto a vehicle resulting in several injuries. A third officer was also injured during the arrest, according to the arrest report. Two of the police officers required medical attention at a hospital.

This is Hudgins’ sixth arrest in Brazos County since 2021, according to jail records.

This incident in the 1100 block of Verde Drive marks the latest of several crimes that have occurred recently in that area near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and W Villa Maria Road.

On Saturday, May 27th, six young people including a 15-year-old were arrested after stealing a car from the 1200 block of Verde Drive.

On May 24th, police investigated several shots fired on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
TxDOT report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash
Shonna Kay Pickle
Affidavit: Athens woman’s abuse, neglect led to death of child
Traffic alert generic
All lanes now cleared on Hwy 69 north of the loop following wreck
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer

Latest News

Firefighters in a Baltimore suburb heroically saved a baby deer trapped in a sewer drain.
WATCH: Maryland firefighters save baby deer from storm drain
A Florida child was reunited with his family on Thursday after his mother’s car was stolen...
WATCH: Car thief steals VW with 2-year-old still inside, leaves child on Florida street
1 dead in 3-vehicle wreck south of Athens
1 dead in Harrison County single-vehicle crash on I-20
A rare white bison calf was born last month at a state park in Wyoming.
WATCH: Rare white bison seen with new white calf in Wyoming state park