Aggie nominated by President Biden to lead U.S. Marine Corps

Four-star Marine Corps general and Texas A&M University graduate Gen. Eric Smith is up for a promotion in the near future, as the Biden White House moves to make him the branch’s highest-ranking officer.
Gen. Eric Smith ’87 has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Marine Corps' next commandant.
Gen. Eric Smith '87 has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Marine Corps' next commandant.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An Aggie has been chosen by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Marine Corps.

Gen. Eric Smith ‘87 has been nominated to serve as the Marines’ next commandant.

According to Texas A&M, Smith received a degree in political science and was a top student leader in the Corps of Cadets. He was Commander of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and a member of the Ross Volunteer Company before commissioning into the Marines.

As a Marine, he commanded troops in the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the war in Afghanistan and has served as Assistant Commandant since late 2021.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would oversee over 200,000 active duty and reserve personnel.

More details are shared here by Texas A&M.

