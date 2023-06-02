Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead in Harrison County single-vehicle crash on I-20

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall woman died after driving off I-20 in Harrison County Tuesday.

According to a Texas DPS report, Patricia McBride, 67, was driving a Ford Expedition around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when she left the roadway. Her car crashed into a tree, and she was pronounced dead on the scene according to the report.

The report said that the weather conditions were clear, and the roadway was dry. The incident happened two miles east of Marshall on I-20.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

