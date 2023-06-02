1 dead in 3-vehicle wreck south of Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a wreck on SH 19 after a vehicle reportedly crossed the center line.

A DPS report states Gerald Patrick Rist, 59, of Dallas, was driving south on SH 19 about one mile south of Athens on Wednesday. Andrew Austin Scott, 24, of Log Cain, was northbound. At about 3 p.m., Rist’s vehicle allegedly crossed into the northbound lane and the two crashed.

Alyssa Bailey Jennings, 16, of Athens, was driving south behind Rist and struck his vehicle after the first collision had taken place, the report said.

Rist was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported for Scott or Jennings.

Investigation is ongoing, and DPS said no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.