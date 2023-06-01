Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Former Great Texas Balloon Race Board Chair Michelle Ford about longtime volunteer Larry Aldrige who passed away on Thursday. Aldridge began volunteering for the race in 1990 and was part of Great Texas Balloon Race Founder Bill Bussey’s Crew. Aldridge became a member of the race board. His son Blake Aldridge became a balloon pilot and will be participating in this year’s race.

Larry Aldrige (left) was a longtime volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
