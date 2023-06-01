WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Former Great Texas Balloon Race Board Chair Michelle Ford about longtime volunteer Larry Aldrige who passed away on Thursday. Aldridge began volunteering for the race in 1990 and was part of Great Texas Balloon Race Founder Bill Bussey’s Crew. Aldridge became a member of the race board. His son Blake Aldridge became a balloon pilot and will be participating in this year’s race.

