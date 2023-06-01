WebXtra: Kilgore education center hosts school safety summit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a continuing effort to finds techniques and strategies to keep East Texas schools safe, a large gathering of school administrators and law enforcement gathered for a “school safety summit” in Kilgore.

Law enforcement, school superintendents and security experts met at Region 7 in Kilgore for new information and strategies to stop violence targeting schools.

New research presented showed what may be contributing to not only the motive of shooters, but also an increase in suicide rate.

Law enforcement and school administrators came from as far away as Center and Lufkin to participate in the summit, hoping to gain new information on how to best defend and protect schools from violent acts.

Region 7 school safety coordinator Dr. Paul Thompson spoke about how urgent the need is in light of recent mass shootings and school shootings.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.