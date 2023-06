TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new store that specializes in all things LEGO is coming to Tyler on June 17.

The store is called Bricks and Minifigs, located in the Times Square Shopping Center. The store offers a place to buy, sell, and trade the popular toys. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara gave a tour of the new space.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.