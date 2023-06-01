Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Director, actress talking bringing ‘The Sound of Music’ to life at Tyler Civic Theatre

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea had the opportunity to speak with the director and a young cast member from the Tyler Civic Theatre Center’s production of The Sound of Music. Director Kim Bond and Olive Watson, who plays Brigitta, spoke about working on one of musical theatre’s most iconic productions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of a litter of cheetah cubs, a significant...
Caldwell Zoo announces birth of 3 cheetah cubs
Caldwell Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of a litter of cheetah cubs, a significant...
Caldwell Zoo announces birth of 3 cheetah cubs
Law enforcement, school superintendents and security experts met at Region 7 in Kilgore for new...
WebXtra: Kilgore education center hosts school safety summit
Law enforcement, school superintendents and security experts met at Region 7 in Kilgore for new...
WebXtra: Kilgore education center hosts school safety summit