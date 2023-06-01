Valley Mills boy struck by lightning still fighting for his life; likely suffered brain damage

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Valley Mills boy is still in a coma just over two weeks after he and his father were struck by lightning.

The freak accident killed 34-year-old Matthew Boggs and left his 6-year-old son, Grayson, in a coma to this day at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

Angela Boggs, Matthew’s mother and Grayson’s grandmother, is still grieving the loss of her son as she grapples with Grayson’s critical condition.

“I just feel empty, and lost, and numb,” Boggs told KWTX. “They tried to take the vent out Monday to see how it would go, and it didn’t go well. They had to put it back in.”

Boggs says doctors will try taking Grayson off the ventilator again in a couple days, but if it’s unsuccessful, he may have to have a tracheostomy put in.

As for long term damage for the 6-year-old, doctors won’t know the severity until he isn’t under sedation.

“They did tell us there was brain damage and it was permanent, but they didn’t know the extent of it,” Angela Boggs, Grayson’s grandmother said.

During this troubling time, the community has rallied around the family.

For about a week, neighbor Korey Parker has been redoing the Boggs’ driveway after it was torn up from the ambulances the day of the accident.

With donations of gravel, machinery, and time, Parker says the driveway is officially finished.

“Whatever I can do for them, I will right now,” Korey Parker, the Boggs’ neighbor, told KWTX. “I can’t believe the project rolled as fast as it did and everybody stepped up to help out. It makes me feel good to live in a place like this.”

The Boggs say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“We don’t have to worry about getting stuck every time we go in and out of our driveway,” Rhonda Lawrence, Grayson’s aunt, said of her new driveway. “That problem is now gone. It is a huge blessing.”

The next hurdle the family faces is making their home wheelchair accessible.

“We have to get a home that is wheelchair accessible and ready, because I know that that’s probably 100% what’s gonna have to happen,” Boggs said.

But Parker says he’s up to the challenge, and has already offered to help in any way they need.

“They have my number,” Parker said. “As soon as they’re ready, I’ll be over here with supplies, trailers, tools, manpower. Whatever they need, they’ll have it.”

