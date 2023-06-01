Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Unidentified pedestrian struck, killed when walking through Lufkin intersection

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is at the scene of an pedestrian fatality that occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Paul Avenue and Timberland Drive.

According to Lufkin police, a man was jaywalking from the Paul Avenue side of Timberland Drive toward Whataburger when he was hit by a northbound Honda Accord. The female driver said she attempted to avoid the man but was unable to do so.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

So far. officers have been unable to identify the man.

He is described as a white male in his sixties, and he has brown hair with a high receding hairline. He is 5′5, 140-160 pounds and has no tattoos. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with black running shoes. The man was carrying a backpack with Disney’s Frozen characters on it that contained numerous vape pens.

If anyone knows his identity, please call the Lufkin police ask that you call the department at 936-633-0356.

New judge presides over case of man accused of killing Panola County sheriff’s deputy
