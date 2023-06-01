Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

TxDOT report states Lufkin man was driving over 100 mph at time of fatal crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was driving over 100 miles per hour when he hit the vehicle of a woman who was not medically advised to drive, according to a crash report.

Lance Irvin Modisette, 18, died on the scene in the May 19 crash in Nacogdoches County. The driver of the other vehicle, Sherry Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, died on May 27 in a Nacogdoches hospital.

The crash report states Randall had received a medical procedure on May 19 and paperwork advised her not to operate a vehicle.

According to the investigator’s narrative opinion, Randall was traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. 259 and was attempting to cross the southbound lane into a private drive. Modisette was driving in the northbound lane and approached a hillcrest. Randall either stopped or tried to stop in the middle of both southbound lanes to avoid colliding with southbound traffic. That is when Modisette’s car hit Randall’s vehicle.

The crash report states that Modisette’s passenger said Modisette was speeding to catch up to another vehicle and estimated he was driving between 100 and 120 miles per hour. The passenger also said Modisette “had been drinking,” according to the narrative. A download of Modisette’s car showed the preceding five seconds before the crash and showed he had been accelerating up to 130 miles per hour until approximately 1.5 seconds prior to impact, when the brakes were applied and he slowed to 106 miles per hour at the time of impact.

According to the narrative, medical paperwork showed Randall had received a medical procedure on that date and was advised not to operate a vehicle. A friend of Randall said she had been prescribed “numerous” pain medications.

An autopsy of Modisette has been ordered.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

Larry Aldrige (left) was a longtime volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered
Larry Aldrige (left) was a longtime volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A new store that specializes in all things LEGO is coming to Tyler on June 17.
WebXtra: Bricks and Minifigs LEGO store to open Tyler location in June