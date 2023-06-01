Timpson ISD hires new basketball coach

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD announcing today that they are proud to welcome Jermaine Lewis as the all new head basketball coach.

Lewis has 15 years of coaching experience at Gladewater and Pine Tree. He played basketball and earned degrees at both Kilgore and the University of Nevada and was inducted into the Kilgore men’s basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He should make a good addition to the Timpson basketball program.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.