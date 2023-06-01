Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Timpson ISD hires new basketball coach
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD announcing today that they are proud to welcome Jermaine Lewis as the all new head basketball coach.

Lewis has 15 years of coaching experience at Gladewater and Pine Tree. He played basketball and earned degrees at both Kilgore and the University of Nevada and was inducted into the Kilgore men’s basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He should make a good addition to the Timpson basketball program.

