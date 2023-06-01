Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest...
Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue missing climber
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
Ariel Martinez
IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire