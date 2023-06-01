Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning.  Expect light southeast winds today, which continues to increase the humidity across the region.  Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees this afternoon.  Mostly sunny and hot for Friday with a few more clouds rolling in this weekend.  The chance for rain returns to the forecast Saturday, especially during the afternoon and more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Sunday.  The chances for rain will help keep the temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 6-1-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 6-1-23
No real chance for rain through Friday, much better chances over the weekend.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
No real chance for rain through Friday, much better chances over the weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Not expecting the PM shower/thundershower activity on Thursday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips