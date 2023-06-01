Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler

Ariel Martinez
Ariel Martinez(Harrison County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department found 43 kilograms of cocaine in an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, IL, was arrested following the search of the truck. The police had stopped the 18-wheeler around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard. According to the police report, 39 plastic-wrapped packages were found in the vehicle, weighing 43 kilograms. The drugs were estimated to be worth around $4 million.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a bond of $100,000 for possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 6-1-23
Thursday’s Weather: Very warm and humid today
Raul Meza Jr., 62, is facing charges in the deaths of his roommate, Jesse Fraga, and Gloria...
Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, may be ‘serial killer,’ police say
Gregory Newson was booked into the Gregg County Jail on 2/27/20.
New judge presides over case of man accused of killing Panola County sheriff’s deputy
Pedestrian killed generic
Unidentified pedestrian struck, killed when walking through Lufkin intersection