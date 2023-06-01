IL man arrested after Marshall police find $4M in cocaine in 18-wheeler

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department found 43 kilograms of cocaine in an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, IL, was arrested following the search of the truck. The police had stopped the 18-wheeler around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard. According to the police report, 39 plastic-wrapped packages were found in the vehicle, weighing 43 kilograms. The drugs were estimated to be worth around $4 million.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a bond of $100,000 for possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out on Tuesday.

