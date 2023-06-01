Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
House impeachment team taps 2 top Texas lawyers, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, to lead Ken Paxton case

The Houston-based attorneys are legends in their own right, having participated in numerous high-profile criminal and civil matters.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Attorney Dick DeGuerin, impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and...
LEFT TO RIGHT: Attorney Dick DeGuerin, impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and attorney Rusty Hardin.(Associated Press Photos)
By ROBERT DOWNEN
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Prominent lawyers Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin will serve as lead prosecutors for the Texas House in the Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The two Houston-based attorneys are legends in their own right, having separately participated in numerous high-profile criminal and civil cases.

DeGuerin defended former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay against money-laundering and conspiracy charges. DeLay was found guilty, but his conviction was overturned on appeal. DeGuerin also successfully defended former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison from misconduct charges, and other high-profile clients have included New York real estate mogul Robert Durst and Branch Davidian leader David Koresh during the 1993 Waco standoff.

WATCH: Attorney Dick DeGuerin says “The people of the state of Texas are entitled to know whether their top cop is a crook.”

Hardin has similarly represented a slew of celebrities, star athletes and leading businesses, including Arthur Andersen, the accounting firm at the heart of the Enron scandal, and NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson as he faced a litany of sexual misconduct lawsuits in Harris County.

At a brief news conference Thursday, Hardin and DeGuerin said they were honored to represent the House in Paxton’s trial, which has not been scheduled but will occur before Aug. 28, according to a resolution recently adopted by the Senate.

Hardin said their job was to be transparent as they lay out all of the allegations against Paxton so senators, who will sit as a jury, as well as members of the public can decide for themselves if Paxton deserves to be permanently removed from office.

Of the accusations against Paxton detailed in the 20 articles of impeachment, Hardin added, “I promise you it is 10 times worse than what has been public.”

WATCH: Attorney Dick DeGuerin says 20 articles of impeachment are “very serious.”

This is a developing story.

Disclosure: Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

COPYRIGHT 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

