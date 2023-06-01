Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Failed home invasion at wrong apartment leads to seizure of drugs, arrest of alleged dealer in Kilgore

A Ring camera captures footage of two suspects who police say may have intended to rob a local...
A Ring camera captures footage of two suspects who police say may have intended to rob a local drug dealer at his apartment.(Kilgore Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police say that a failed attempt to rob a drug dealer ultimately led to that alleged dealer’s arrest and the seizure of a “large amount of narcotics.”

According to a report from the Kilgore Police Department, beginning on May 16, two masked individuals were observed via Ring camera recordings making multiple attempts over several days to enter a unit at Glen Hollow Apartments. During the final attempt on Tuesday, the unit’s occupant managed to scare the suspects away. Investigators said they believe these individuals intended to rob a local drug dealer who had recently moved to that complex but into a different unit.

Investigators were able to determine the actual unit occupied by the alleged dealer and executed a search warrant on the residence. Police said they seized a “large amount of narcotics” from inside the unit and arrested the individual.

Police said they are also still working to identify the suspects observed via Ring camera. Anyone with information can call Detective Kaci Holland at 903-218-6906 or can remain anonymous by utilizing tip411 or Gregg County CrimeStoppers.

