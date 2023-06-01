Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hurricane Season Begins Today. Rain Expected This Weekend.
Rain chances increase this weekend.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very warm and dry day across East Texas today and we should see another, tomorrow. Over the upcoming weekend, the chances for showers and thundershowers increase. Not expecting any severe storms, but we are hoping most of us see at least some rain. A few upper-level disturbances will move overhead keeping the chances for rain in the forecast. The chances begin to diminish early next week and will be very small Tuesday through Thursday, but not out of the question. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through the period...just a bit cooler this weekend due to more clouds and the chance of rain. Lower 90s for highs today and tomorrow...once again on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico. The chances have increased that it could develop into a depression or a storm over the next few days. A southward movement is likely and if it does get a name...become a storm...it will be Arlene. No threat to Texas from this low. Have a great day.

