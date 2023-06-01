Crockett Police looking for suspects who broke into John Deer dealership

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects involved in a burglary.

On Wednesday, May 31, officers were called to United Ag & Turf in Crockett for an overnight break-in.

Six commercial Stihl chainsaws were stolen.

From video footage, police got a look at the people suspected of burglarizing the tractor dealership.

The suspects were seen driving up around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a newer model Mercedes SUV. According to police, two men got out of the car and there appeared to be a woman inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

