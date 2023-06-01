Como-Pickton falls to Weimar in state final

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -vIn the 2A state championship game Wednesday night between Como-Pickton and Weimar, it would turn out to be a close one. And with the game tied at three in the bottom of the 7th with two outs and a runner on second, Weimar gets a single to left field to score the runner and win the game 4-3 making it a heartbreaker for Como-Pickton.

