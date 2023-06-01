Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Como-Pickton falls to Weimar in state final

Weimar defeats Como-Pickton to win state
Weimar defeats Como-Pickton to win state(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -vIn the 2A state championship game Wednesday night between Como-Pickton and Weimar, it would turn out to be a close one. And with the game tied at three in the bottom of the 7th with two outs and a runner on second, Weimar gets a single to left field to score the runner and win the game 4-3 making it a heartbreaker for Como-Pickton.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children

Latest News

Weimar defeats Como-Pickton to win state
Como-Pickton loses in state championship
Como-Pickton loses in state championship
Douglass Indians in regional finals
Douglass Indians in regional finals
The ladies beat Stamford 7-1 Tuesday, and on Wednesday night at 7 will face Weimar for the...
Como-Pickton softball headed to state championship after defeating Stamford