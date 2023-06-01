Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
The Wood County Collins Field Airport has begun expanding in response to growing air traffic.
Wood County Airport doubles size of ramp, parking to facilitate growth
The Wood County Collins Field Airport has begun expanding in response to growing air traffic.
Wood County Airport doubles size of ramp, parking to facilitate growth
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969