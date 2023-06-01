A Better East Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You never know what is going to happen towards the end of the regular legislative session of the Texas state government. As predicted, a special session has already been called to deal with some of the unsettled issues including property taxes and border security. Those are a couple of big topics that will have consequences for all Texans. But the legislature also acted on a front in the closing hours that will affect primarily one person and that is the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton became the first statewide office holder to be impeached in more than 100 years. The process now goes to the Texas Senate for a trial where Paxton could be removed if two-thirds or more of the Senate vote so. The Attorney General is certainly due his day in court and will, no doubt, battle to preserve his standing but the events leading up to the impeachment vote are troubling. For years, Paxton has been accused of wrongdoings, largely associated with the abuse of power. And then there is the fact that Paxton is a Republican and it was the Republican majority House that voted overwhelmingly – five to one - in favor of impeachment. His trial will take place in the Senate and details of the timing will be determined soon. The outcome is far from determined but there is a lot of smoke surrounding Ken Paxton and the trial will expose the origin of the smoke. Thank God for the process and no matter the outcome, Texas will be stronger.

