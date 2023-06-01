Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities release name of pedestrian killed in Lufkin crash

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the name of a pedestrian killed in an incident at the intersection of Paul Avenue and Timberland Drive.

Steven Penick, 55, of Lufkin was struck by a vehicle as he was walking from the Paul Avenue side of Timberland Drive toward Whataburger when he was hit by a northbound Honda Accord around 9 p.m. yesterday. The driver said she attempted to avoid Penick but was unable to do so. Police said Penick was jaywalking.

Penick was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

