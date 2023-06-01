Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

A&M product Alton Dixon leaves position as Crockett head football coach

Alton Dixon speaking with KTRE about his coaching style.
Alton Dixon speaking with KTRE about his coaching style.(Caleb Beames)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett ISD confirms the departure of head football coach and former Texas A&M cornerback Alton Dixon.

Crockett ISD superintendent John Emerich confirms that Dixon has left the school.

Emerich dispelled rumors that Dixon had been fired, saying Dixon, “left on his own accord for personal reasons.”

Crockett I.S.D. announced the hiring of Alton Dixon as its next head football coach and athletic director in January of 2021

Dixon played college football at Texas A&M from 2005-2009.

He has been an assistant high school coach at his alma mater in Lufkin. Crockett was his first head coaching positions.

A listing for a head football coach/athletic director has been posted on Crockett ISD’s job portal.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children
Billy Maddox Jr.
Tyler man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 17-year-old
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee

Latest News

The Wood County Collins Field Airport has begun expanding in response to growing air traffic.
Wood County Airport doubles size of ramp, parking to facilitate growth
The Wood County Collins Field Airport has begun expanding in response to growing air traffic.
Wood County Airport doubles size of ramp, parking to facilitate growth
Larry Aldrige (left) was a longtime volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered
Larry Aldrige (left) was a longtime volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
WebXtra: Longtime Great Texas Balloon Race volunteer remembered