All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An all-clear has been given on the campus of Texas A&M University following a pair of bomb threats on Thursday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered beginning just after 1 p.m. at the White Creek Apartments following the first threat that the school received. Approximately 45 minutes later, a second threat was made to the Nuclear Magnet Resonance Facility, located on Olsen Boulevard.

The calls made stated bombs had been placed at the two locations on campus.

Around 3 p.m. police issued an all-clear and students will soon be allowed to return to areas of campus that were closed off as police investigated the situation.

A CodeMaroon message from the university states: “The search of the White Creek Apartments and the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility has been completed and no suspicious devices were found. Facility occupants and residents of the apartments can return to the buildings. All roadways are open and buses will resume normal operations shortly.”

A spokesman for Texas A&M University Police tells KBTX they are confident that AI technology was used to make the threats.

“This is happening across the country. Not only at Universities, colleges, high schools and things like that. A lot of it is stemming from the new AI technology and ways to hide your phone numbers,” said Lt. Bobby Richardson with the Texas A&M University Police Department

An investigation into the source of the hoax continues.

University Police, Blinn College PD, and College Station Fire Department all responded to Thursday’s incident.

In April, Texas A&M’s Health Science Center was among several colleges across the state that was the target of a swatting hoax.

