Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A low chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, but like the last few days, severe weather is not expected. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, with some of us possibly reaching the low 90s. This evening, mostly clear skies, temperatures cooling into the 70s, and then the 60s overnight. For tomorrow, mostly sunny to partly cloudy again, but staying dry. Highs tomorrow in the low 90s will be more widespread. About the same for Friday. Chance for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have noteworthy chances for rain, and that will also contribute to cooler high temperatures - you can expect mid 80s for highs this weekend. Rain chances continue into early next week, at the same time, temperatures rebound to the upper 80s. Have a great afternoon.

