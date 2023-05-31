Large group of rescued Tatum cats still in need of homes

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - An urgent plea for help by neighbors led to a small rescue operation in an effort to save a large number of cats left behind after their owner passed away.

12 days ago we first brought you the story of an estimated 60 cats that were discovered on a property off of Whitney street in Tatum.

Tatum police, neighbors, and even the small rescue group ”The Cats Meow,” have tried to get assistance from large rescue groups, with no luck so far.

Some animals have been removed, and adopted by locals, and Cats Meow workers have taken some of them to give them vet care.

Sadly many have been found dead, and some have died after being rescued.

Cats Meow workers say there is a logistical problem, as most of the large humane rescue groups are in Dallas or other major cities.

One Tatum neighbor, Deb Ross, has been trying to help with the cats as best as she can.

