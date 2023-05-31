Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Large group of rescued Tatum cats still in need of homes

Tatum police, neighbors, and even the small rescue group ”The Cats Meow,” have tried to get assistance from large rescue groups, with no luck so far.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - An urgent plea for help by neighbors led to a small rescue operation in an effort to save a large number of cats left behind after their owner passed away.

12 days ago we first brought you the story of an estimated 60 cats that were discovered on a property off of Whitney street in Tatum.

Tatum police, neighbors, and even the small rescue group ”The Cats Meow,” have tried to get assistance from large rescue groups, with no luck so far.

Some animals have been removed, and adopted by locals, and Cats Meow workers have taken some of them to give them vet care.

Sadly many have been found dead, and some have died after being rescued.

Cats Meow workers say there is a logistical problem, as most of the large humane rescue groups are in Dallas or other major cities.

One Tatum neighbor, Deb Ross, has been trying to help with the cats as best as she can.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children

Latest News

Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee
Bullard Water Conversation
Mount Pleasant ISD conducts active shooter training with local first responders
Large group of rescued Tatum cats still in need of homes
Craig Shelton leaves the federal courthouse in Tyler on May 31, 2023.
Former Van Zandt County chief deputy gets 44 months in prison for striking handcuffed arrestee