Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man charged in overdose death of 17-year-old

Billy Maddox Jr.
Billy Maddox Jr.(Smith County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted in the 2022 death of a teen who overdosed on laced drugs.

Billy Maddox Jr., 27, of Tyler, has been indicted for manslaughter in the overdose death of a 17-year-old. An indictment document said that Maddox recklessly caused the death of the teen one or more of the following ways:

He provided pills which he knew contained different substances than he claimed.

He failed to render aid when it was clear that the teen needed help.

He failed to call for help when it was clear that the teen needed it.

He delayed the teen’s transport to a hospital when the teen clearly needed medical assistance.

The document said that in this way, Maddox used the laced drugs as a deadly weapon which killed the 17-year-old victim. The indictment also said that the penalty range for the charge will be higher because of Maddox’s criminal record. The man was arrested in 2014 for possession of a controlled substance, and again in 2018 for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Maddox has been charged with manslaughter, and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

Chasity Head
Smith County grand jury indicts Tyler woman in 2022 fatal crash
Christus Health nurse discusses unsettling new stroke trends in younger patients
Goddess the cow gets airlifted.
Watch: ‘Goddess’ cow with broken leg rescued via helicopter in Switzerland
Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck ramp in Georgia