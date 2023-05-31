Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that may be suffering from a mental illness.

Courtney Taylor Martin, 34, was reported missing by her family on May 24. She was last seen on May 18, near her residence in the area of County Road 42 and FM 724.

Martin is 5′5″, 250 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Martin has been known to frequent the are of “tent city” near the Super-One on East Gentry.

According to the sheriff’s office Martin has no physical ailments but does suffer from mental illness. The sheriff’s office says she is not taking medication for these issues.

If you have any information please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

