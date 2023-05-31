Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children

Chasity Head
Chasity Head(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler woman in the “reckless” death of another individual.

According to the indictment on July 5, 2022, Chasity Head, 33, allowed unsecured passengers to ride in her vehicle after she ingested marijuana and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The incident’s crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation investigation indicates that Head pulled out in front of another driver on Farm to Market Road 64, resulting in the deaths of Aiden Rice, 8, and Kyleigh Head, 13. The crash report states that toxicology results indicated Head tested positive for marijuana in her system.

Head has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter and is currently held in the Smith County Jail with a $250,000 bond for each count.

