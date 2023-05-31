Smith Co. commissioners approve $1 million transfer for jail door replacement project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During their Tuesday morning meeting, Smith County Commissioners signed off on using $1 million to replace an old door system at the Smith County Jail.

The doors are located in the older portion of the jail and have been in use for forty years, according to Ed Nichols, Smith County facility Services Director.

Commissioners approved the transfer of $1 million to get the work started. Nichols said the total cost is just under $3 million and added the work will be split into phases over a two-year period.

“I don’t want to go into tons of detail since this is a security type item, but many years ago those things became obsolete,” Nichols told the court. “We’ve squeezed about every penny that we can get out of those things. Some of the motors and parts we need to repair those doors are non-existent. We’re to the point where we’re past repairs and looking to replace those things. "

The money being used to help with the first phase was originally set aside for a roof replacement and office renovations at the Cotton Belt building. Nichols said the county has instead opted to make only roof repairs and hold off on the renovations.

