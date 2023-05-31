Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Smith Co. commissioners approve $1 million transfer for jail door replacement project

Smith Co. commissioners approve $1 million transfer for jail door replacement project
Smith Co. commissioners approve $1 million transfer for jail door replacement project(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During their Tuesday morning meeting, Smith County Commissioners signed off on using $1 million to replace an old door system at the Smith County Jail.

The doors are located in the older portion of the jail and have been in use for forty years, according to Ed Nichols, Smith County facility Services Director.

Commissioners approved the transfer of $1 million to get the work started. Nichols said the total cost is just under $3 million and added the work will be split into phases over a two-year period.

“I don’t want to go into tons of detail since this is a security type item, but many years ago those things became obsolete,” Nichols told the court. “We’ve squeezed about every penny that we can get out of those things. Some of the motors and parts we need to repair those doors are non-existent. We’re to the point where we’re past repairs and looking to replace those things. "

The money being used to help with the first phase was originally set aside for a roof replacement and office renovations at the Cotton Belt building. Nichols said the county has instead opted to make only roof repairs and hold off on the renovations.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

Gregg County to work with TxDOT in widening Hwy 31
Texas House, Senate move quickly in special session
SFA Fatal Crash Hearing
Egg Prices Drop