Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tomorrow’s chances will be less than today for the afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers, where chances will be only in the 20-30% range. As was the case yesterday and today, but even more so, not everyone will see rain. Thursday appears to be a fairly dry/warm day across East Texas. Friday, just a few showers/thundershowers are possible. Over the upcoming weekend, it appears that the chances for showers/thundershowers will increase to a 50/50 chance each day. Hopefully everyone will see some rain on Saturday and/or Sunday. Chances diminish early next week for any precipitation. We are not looking for much in the way of severe storms through the next week. Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.