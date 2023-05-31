Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Ozone Action Day for Wed. Few PM Showers/Thundershowers.
Only a few showers/thundershowers on Wed PM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tomorrow’s chances will be less than today for the afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers, where chances will be only in the 20-30% range. As was the case yesterday and today, but even more so, not everyone will see rain. Thursday appears to be a fairly dry/warm day across East Texas. Friday, just a few showers/thundershowers are possible. Over the upcoming weekend, it appears that the chances for showers/thundershowers will increase to a 50/50 chance each day. Hopefully everyone will see some rain on Saturday and/or Sunday. Chances diminish early next week for any precipitation. We are not looking for much in the way of severe storms through the next week. Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

Ozone Action Day for Wed. Please follow the simple hints to keep ozone down on Wed.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
PM showers/thundershowers possible today and tomorrow.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
PM showers/thundershowers possible today and tomorrow.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips